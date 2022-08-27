Back to school in America: 8 new crackdowns on students, teachers and academic freedom

A Norman, Oklahoma teacher resigned this week after being reprimanded for sharing a QR code with her students linking to the Brooklyn Public Library's Books Unbanned site, which provides digital and audio access to censored books, after covering up the shelved books in her class upon guidance from the district which warned against exposing students to unauthorized literature.

"For the 2nd year in a row, students at Norman High will be without a certified English teacher for a substantial amount of time," the English teacher told Vice. "The fault for that lies with Governor Stitt and Republican state leadership."