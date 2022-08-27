Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Biden to "go to hell"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told President Joe Biden to "go to hell" on Friday. The MAGA Republican made the comment following the Aug. 24 reveal from the White House that Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.

Greene made the remark on Twitter and also shared a video of Biden saying that he did not respect MAGA Republicans. "I don't respect these MAGA Republicans," said the president in the clip. Greene responded by accusing Biden of allowing drugs into the country by leaving the border "wide open," arming the Taliban and supporting the genital mutilation of children.

"I don't respect you for leaving our border wide open allowing an invasion & deadly drugs in daily," she whined. "Arming the Taliban, wrecking our economy, killing our energy independence, & supporting killing the unborn & genital mutilation of children. Go to hell Joe."

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the entire clip of Biden's comments in which Biden said that he respected conservative Republicans but that he did not respect MAGA Republicans.

"There are not many real Republicans anymore," said the president. "By the way, your sitting governor, he's a Republican you can deal with ... I respect conservative Republicans. I don't respect these MAGA Republicans"

According to NBC News, Biden was speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Bethesda, Md. when he made the comments. The president also noted that the MAGA philosophy is "like semi-fascism."

"What we're seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something, it's like semi-fascism," said Biden.

Greene has repeatedly attacked Biden after the president announced this week that most Americans trying to pay off university loans will get $10,000 forgiven.

The official Twitter account for the White House responded on Thursday, noting that the congresswoman "had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven."