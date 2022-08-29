Trump demands “new election immediately” in bizarre Truth Social rant

Former President Donald Trump on Monday called for a redo of the 2020 election in an angry rant on his financially imperiled Twitter knockoff app Truth Social.

At 11:39 a.m., Trump stated that he should be declared the winner of the contest that he lost in a landslide to President Joe Biden:

So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn't, 'Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.' This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!

Trump's outrage stemmed from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's revelation to podcaster Joe Rogan last Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Zuckerberg that articles relating to Hunter Biden's laptop were pieces of Russian propaganda. Facebook then suppressed posts about the president's son and his computer.

The FBI said in a statement after Zuckerberg's interview with Rogan that it "routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats."

The FBI also told Fox Business that "foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms and customers from abuse by foreign malign influence actors."