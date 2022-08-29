How old is Corlys Velaryon’s daughter Laena in "House of the Dragon"?

We're now on to the second week of "House of the Dragon," and coming off of that intense and impressive premiere, expectations are high for this new episode. In "The Rogue Prince," Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has a few tricks up his sleeve to try and get his brother's attention, and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) has a scheme of his own to get closer to the Iron Throne.

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for "House of the Dragon" Episode 2!

Though the second episode is a bit slower than the premiere, a few really important things go down. One of which is when Corlys and his wife Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) present a potential arrangement to King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Because Viserys' wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) passed away and Viserys only has one child, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), Corlys thinks the crown looks vulnerable. He suggests Viserys marry again to produce more children, that way his line is stronger.

Of course, that's not the only suggestion Corlys has. He and Rhaenys propose that their houses unite to show the realm that they are stronger than ever. In doing so, Viserys would marry their daughter, Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé). Okay, sounds reasonable enough. But while watching the episode, it didn't take me long to wonder how young this Laena is. Is she younger than Rhaenyra?

As Viserys considers this proposal, he goes on a walk with Laena to get to know her a bit, and we see that she's extremely young. Definitely younger than Rhaenyra. The scene is pretty strange given the context, and it gets even creepier when Laena tells Viserys that her mom told her she wouldn't have to have sex with him until she was 14, if they do end up getting married.

How old is Laena Velaryon in "House of the Dragon" episode 2?

It's later revealed in the episode that Laena is 12 years old, and I . . . have no comment for that one. Fortunately, Viserys decides against marrying the young girl and announces to the Small Council toward the end of the episode who he will be taking as his wife. There's some suspense before he shares the news, telling everyone that he will marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), Rhaenyra's best friend.

Of course, this is not entirely shocking to us viewers, as Alicent's father Otto (Rhys Ifans) had been secretly planning for this to happen since Aemma's death. But everyone else is pretty surprised, including Rhaenyra, who storms out of the room when her father makes the announcement. Coryls, as expected, looks super angry.

So Viserys will not marry Laena, but expect her to be important as "House of the Dragon" goes on. Like other younger characters, she will be portrayed by multiple actresses as she gets older.

"House of the Dragon" Episode 2 is now out on HBO and HBO Max.