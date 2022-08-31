Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The 36-page filing was the department's most detailed account yet of its evidence of obstruction of justice, raising concerns that Trump and his attorneys sought to mislead investigators about the sincerity and thoroughness of their effort to identify and return highly sensitive records to the government," reported Politico, which was the first media outlet to publish the filing.

Incredibly, the Justice Department even released a photograph showing piles of paper labeled with various classifications that were strewn about on the floor of Trump's "45 Office." DOJ also expounded its opposition to Trump's request for a special master and that it never received a declassification notice while Trump was still the commander in chief, despite Team Trump repeatedly declaring the opposite. Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida, a right-wing Trump appointee, scheduled a Thursday hearing to deliver her ruling.

These developments are having an unmistakable impact on the hosts of one of the most Trump-friendly news shows on cable television.

"The DOJ is saying the special master is unnecessary because it could actually harm national security interests. Well, here's the thing. When you go back and look at those documents – can we go back and look at those documents on the floor? – keep in mind, according to the filing, the agents found three classified documents in Donald Trump's desks," a stunned Steve Doocy said on Wednesday morning's edition of Fox & Friends.

"What were they doing in the desks?" he wondered. "And when you look at these particular things right here, at least five yellow folders marked 'Top Secret' and another, 'Secret/SCI,' that stands for 'Secret Compartmentalized Information,'" Doocy noted, although he mixed up "Secret" for "Specialized," which is even worse for Trump.

"These are the biggest secrets in the world," Doocy emphasized.

"You know, we have heard that Donald Trump's lawyers went through all this stuff. How can you go and look at that and not think, 'you know what, that's probably something I should turn back over?" a bewildered Doocy asked rhetorically.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt recalled that Trump's "attorneys were asked about this and they said he had already ordered them to be declassified" and that "they were taken to Mar-a-Lago when he was president."

Trump, meanwhile, spent the bulk of Tuesday posting conspiracy theories to his failing Twitter knockoff app Truth Social.

Watch below or at this link.