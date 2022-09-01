Trump complains FBI photo of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago makes him look “like a slob”

Former President Donald Trump called into Thursday morning's edition of American Sunrise on Real America's Voice and accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of making him look "like a slob" following the public release of a photo showing top secret documents on the floor of his "45 Office."

Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that he "declassified" the trove of sensitive materials that the FBI recovered during its execution of a search warrant at his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago compound on Monday, August 8th.

"A lot of people think that when you walk into my office I have confidential documents or whatever it may be, all declassified, but I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor. And, uh, like a slob. Like I'm sitting there reading these documents all day long or somebody else would be. It's so dishonest when you look at it," Trump complained.

Trump also insisted that the FBI planted evidence against him.

"And people were concerned and they said, 'gee, you know, that's a strange thing, you look at the floor and you see documents,' right? They have cover sheets of documents," Trump continued.

"No, they put 'em there, John, and they put 'em there in a messy fashion, and then they took a picture and they released it to the public," Trump added. "And this is what we're dealing with, with these people."

Watch below or at this link.