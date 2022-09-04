Republican Senate candidate won't say Joe Biden was legitimately elected

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley of Washington dodged a question about President Joe Biden posed by CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of "State of the Union."

Smiley, whom recent polling indicates is in a close race against five-term incumbent Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., refused to say that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020.

"You said Biden is our president. Was he fairly elected – legitimately elected?" Bash asked.

"Yes, Joe Biden is our president, and look, my campaign has been so successful because from day one. I am focused on the endorsement of the voters of Washington state and delivering results. I care about the people of Washington state – that's who I am fighting for," said Smiley, who worked as a nurse and motivational speaker prior to becoming the GOP's nominee for the Senate. Smiley also founded the nonprofit Hope Unseen along with her husband Scotty, an Army veteran who was blinded in Iraq.

Smiley complained that Murray, a stalwart progressive who has championed reproductive rights, access to healthcare and holding fossil fuel producers accountable for price gouging, "fights for Washington, D.C. Her and Joe Biden have a combined eighty years in government, and we are just not any better off in Washington state because of that."

Bash pressed Smiley a second time.

"OK you didn't – you didn't say that he was legitimately elected. I just want to give you one more chance to say that, and if you are comfortable with your answer, we'll move on," Bash said.

Smiley deflected.

"Yes, I think I made it clear. He is our president," Smiley sardonically replied. "Again, I am focused on the voters of Washington state. I am focused on the future."

Watch the video via Twitter: