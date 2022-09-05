According to CNN contributor Alyssah Farah Griffin — who serves as Donald Trump's White House director of strategic communications — her former boss should be held to account for taking top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort and leaving them sitting around.

Sitting on a panel with fellow Trump administration aides Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye — all of whom expressed disgust with the former president's actions — Farah Griffin asserted there should not be a separate set of rules for the former president.

Agreeing with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said on Fox News that the Department of Justice had every right to search the Florida resort for stolen documents, Farah Griffin adamantly claimed Trump is "not above the law."

"Every one of us, I believe, held a security clearance in government," she began. "There are very specific protocols to even handle these documents. If you physically take them out of a building, you need a certified carry card, you need a lead-covered bag so it can evade X-rays."

"He [Trump] has them co-located with his Time magazine covers at a country club in Florida that's been a target for espionage," she exclaimed. "There is no way that this is acceptable if you don't believe in a two-tiered system of justice where a former president is above the law. And I would just note, you know, Trump rallied last night in Pennsylvania and it descended into a 'lock her up' chant about Hillary Clinton."

"The reason Republicans like myself asked for her to be investigated was mishandling of classified information — exactly what Donald Trump is doing in Mar-a-Lago," she added.

Watch the video below via YouTube: