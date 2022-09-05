This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

If you're like me, you probably get excited at the first sign of leaves changing, signaling the fall — and more importantly Halloween — is right around the corner. I generally wait until the end of September to start putting up my Halloween décor, but if you want to get a jump on the holiday, who am I to judge?

As you stock up on pumpkins and other Halloween décor essentials, you may want to incorporate a few trendy pieces into your display, too, and there's no shortage of cute, creepy and downright scary options to choose from this year. From "Hocus Pocus" themed displays to terrifying tableware, the following are going to be some of the biggest Halloween décor trends for 2022.

1. Spooky skeleton animals

Human-like skulls and skeletons are so last year! One of the top Halloween décor trends in 2022 is animal skeletons, which range from cute to completely creepy. As you upgrade your spooky style this year, you'll see everything from skeleton mice and bats to slithering snakes and even anamatronic wolves. Complete a skeleton zoo in your front yard, or just tuck a few onto your mantle with other Halloween decorations.

2. All things "Hocus Pocus"

"Hocus Pocus 2" is slated to be released on Sept. 30, 2022, and given how much people still love the original movie, it's no surprise that Halloween enthusiasts are gearing up for the sequel.

With all the buzz surrounding the upcoming film, "Hocus Pocus" themed everything is a top Halloween décor trend. There are lots of ways you can incorporate the Sanderson sisters into your devilish display — try hanging a "Hocus Pocus" sign in your entryway or propping a spooky book of spells on your dining table.

3. Less creepy, more cutesy

If spine-chilling décor isn't really your thing, there are plenty of popular pastel Halloween decorations in response to the "Barbiecore" trend. Make your home look charming and festive with the help of pink velvet pumpkins, pastel candle holders, and maybe even a skeleton unicorn.

4. Charming, spooky and magical lanterns

One of the big downsides of the fall season is that the days get shorter and darker. To remedy this, light up your home — and yard — with the help of Halloween lanterns, like these creepy hand lanterns and light-up wire pumpkins.

If you spend any time on TikTok, you've probably seen that floating candles — like the ones that decorate the Great Hall in "Harry Potter" — are extremely popular. These particular candles are battery-operated and can be hung from the ceiling using fishing wire for a magical effect.

5. Extra-large yard decor

Home Depot's 12-foot lawn skeleton has become a Halloween icon in the past few years, but beware: it sells out so quickly. The good news, however, is that there are plenty of other larger-than-life yard decorations that you can buy for Halloween. For instance, there's a 15-foot animatronic phantom with color-changing LED accents, or an extra-large spider that you can mount to the side of your home. It's sure to give kids — and adults — a fright while they're trick-or-treating.

6. Spooky tableware

Planning a Halloween bash at home? Don't forget to grab a few themed serving dishes to complete your spooky spread. Pottery Barn has a skeleton-themed entertaining collection that includes serving bowls, decanters, glassware, and more, but you can also find more budget-friendly picks, such as this crystal ball drink dispenser or a coffin serving tray.

