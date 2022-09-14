Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's

Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering.

In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused the FBI of corruptly targeting conservatives.

"Breaking News: Mike Lindell, 'THE Pillow Guy,' was just raided by the FBI," Trump wrote. "We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can't let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"

The New York Times reports that the FBI questioned Lindell about his ties to Tina Peters, the Trump-loving Colorado election clerk who has been indicted on charges of election equipment tampering.

Trump himself has also been the subject of an FBI search, as last month agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve top-secret government documents that he had stashed there and had refused to give back even after receiving a subpoena for them.