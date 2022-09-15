Parkland shooter's trial comes to a quick halt when tensions erupt in courtroom

The trial for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz took a turn on Wednesday as the judge lambasted the defense attorneys. The uproar came as defense announced they were resting their case without warning, a move that the judge called a waste of time.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was visibly frustrated, telling the defense team that they were unprofessional for not telling the court ahead of time.

"We're not playing chess," she said. "This is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case. You all knew about this. Even if you didn't make your decision until this morning. To have 22 people plus all of the staff and every attorney march into court and be waiting as if it's some kind of game ... I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It's unbelievable."

The head defense lawyer, Melisa McNeill, tried to explain, but the judge stopped her.

"Well judge, you're insulting me on the record in front of my client," McNeill cut in.

"Well, you've been insulting me the entire trial," Scherer shot back.