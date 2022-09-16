7 Aldi fall finds that are brand new this year

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Whether you like it or not, the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte has made its triumphant return to stores, marking the unofficial arrival of fall and all things basic. This ceremonious event greenlights other companies to follow suit in debuting their own seasonal food and drink items.

Along with Northeast mini-chain Stew Leonard's, which boasts hayrides and Halloween "drive-through Spooktaculars," Aldi goes all-out for autumn. The store flaunts an abundance — or cornucopia, if you will — of pumpkin- and apple-flavored items fit for the flannel-clad shopper who is already thinking about conquering a corn maze or jumping into a pile of freshly raked leaves.

Check out these seven scrumptious (and affordable) offerings, all brand-new to stores this September. And be sure to check them out quickly, as they're limited-edition, and likely to sell out within the next few weeks. Once they're gone, they're gone forever…or, at least, until 2023. (And don't worry, we've also collected the fall favorites that — thank the Great Pumpkin! — are back for you to demolish yet again.)

New to us (and you)

1. Benton's Apple Cider Donut Crème Cookies

A trip to the pumpkin patch isn't complete unless you walk away with an apple cider donut (or six). But if a trek to a farm isn't in the cards this month, opt for these sandwich crèmes, which capture the seasonal flavors of cinnamon-sugar in cookie form. Dunk them in a pumpkin spice latte as you sport your UGG® boots and a Burberry scarf for peak fall vibes.

2. Salted Caramel Apple Spread

Apple butter doesn't stand a chance against Aldi's salted caramel apple spread, which you can use to top ice cream, toast, or even — if you're feeling extra-saucy before a busy day — oatmeal. You can also eat the condiment straight from the jar, all the better to prepare yourself for months of hibernation.

3. Simply Nature Apple Cinnamon Coconut Clusters

Coconut may not be the first ingredient you consider when it comes to fall, but it complements the sweetly spicy taste of apple and cinnamon together, resulting in a genius snack for foliage road trips and haunted hayrides. It also adds the perfect crunch to your morning yogurt. Add pumpkin seeds and pumpkin butter for an autumnal parfait.

4. Wicked Grove Caramel Apple Hard Cider

Cider is a cool-weather must for the buzz-seeking imbiber who doesn't want to knock back heavy pumpkin beers or sweet wines. You can also use this caramel-apple number as a base for a bevy of bevvies, such as Bourbon smashes, punches, hot toddies, and apple pie martinis.

5. Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine

Along with hot chocolate, mulled wine is a wonderfully warm drink to cozy up with by the fireplace (with a good book and a fluffy pet, of course). In fact, mulled wine, like beans, may actually be good for your heart. And you know what they say: the more you drink, the more you…enjoy the sights and sounds of fall.

6. Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Cranberry Wine

If you've already got Thanksgiving on the brain but aren't ready to bust out that can of cranberry jelly, a tart and sweet cranberry wine is a great alternative. And at only $3.99 a bottle, it makes an ideal base for a holiday sangria with actual cranberries tossed in.

7. Huntington Home Sherpa Pumpkin Pillow

OK, yes, it's neither edible nor potable, but consider this your seasonal reminder that Aldi also sells home goods, like a sherpa-lined pumpkin pillow that would look very cute on your couch with a matching throw. (Project never-leave-the-couch has commenced, and we are in complete support.)

Oldies but goodies

Returning champions include Belmont Mini Bundt Cakes (in maple brown sugar or pumpkin pecan), Specially Selected Pumpkin Maple or Creamy Carrot Coconut Bisque, Season's Choice Pumpkin or Butternut Squash Risotto, Priano Butternut Squash or Pumpkin Ravioli, Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Apple Wine, Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Creamer, and Southern Grove Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix. (Take that, PSL!)

Baked goods will include a fall cheesecake sampler, apple pie, pumpkin cake roll, pumpkin sliced loaf cake, apple cider donuts, pecan pie, and pumpkin spice sliced brioche.

Not nearly enough seasonal stuff for you? Not to worry: Aldi will have its epic variety of autumnal decor, such as cinnamon latte candles, ceramic pumpkins, witty box signs, and gnomes, which have become somewhat of a collector's item in recent years.

And if you're still on the hunt for more, then oh-my-gourd, you are certifiably the aficionado of fall, the Hallow-queen, the pumpkin prince, and you'll be tickled to hear that more products will be hitting shelves in the coming months.