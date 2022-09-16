House Select Committee sheds light on Jan.6 secret service materials

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has confirmed that it has received "thousands of exhibits" from members of the Secret Service as part of their response to the committee's subpoena back in July.

Speaking to a group of reporters, Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) revealed that the materials obtained from agents are "a combination of a number of text messages, radio traffic ... thousands of exhibits."

According to Axios, Thompson also noted that "the materials consist 'primarily' of texts from agents on Jan. 5 and 6, but declined to go into further detail because the committee is still reviewing them."

"The tranches we've received have been significant," Thompson said. "It's a work in progress."

On Wednesday, September 14, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) also weighed in with more details about the investigative findings saying, "it's been a large volume of information that we really pressed hard for the agency to release."

The House Select Committee focused its attention on the Secret Service over the summer after Trump administration officials testified and insisted that agents played a role in the events that transpired on Jan. 6.

The news outlet noted that two incidents were highlighted during the testimonies. "Former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that she was told former President Trump lunged at an agent in an effort to have his motorcade drive to the Capitol, something Secret Service officials anonymously disputed," Axios reported. "There was also testimony that former Vice President Mike Pence refused to get into his motorcade, at the urging of his detail, during the Capitol riot."

However, she also noted that the information received wasn't fully comprehensive.

Speaking to MSNBC News' Nicolle Wallace, Lofgren emphasized: "There's texts, there's emails, there's radio traffic, there's all kinds of information. [Microsoft] Teams meetings," she told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. "We're going through everything that's been provided. More is coming in."

In wake of the latest developments, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi has also released a statement. Speaking to Axios, he said that the agency will "'continue to fully cooperate with the January 6 Select committee,' but 'no additional text messages were recovered.'"

He also insisted that the agency provided the committee with "a significant level of detail from emails, radio transmissions, Microsoft Teams chat messages and exhibits that address aspects of planning, operations and communications surrounding January 6th."