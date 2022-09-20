Fake Trump elector faces criminal probe after CCTV shows her at election office during Jan. 7 breach

CNN has obtained surveillance footage showing a group of Trump allies inside a restricted area of an elections office in Coffee County, Georgia.

As reported on Tuesday morning by Drew Griffin, the footage shows a team of operatives who were working for pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, as well as Cathy Latham, who served as a fake Georgia elector for the Trump campaign.

Griffin pointed out that this footage was taken on January 7th, 2021 -- one day after the deadly Trump-inspired riots at the United States Capitol building that were aimed at stopping Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Latham had previously said she was not personally involved in a breach of the Coffee County elections office, but that claim is undercut by the footage showing her with the Trump operatives in the restricted area.

Griffin then reported that there could be serious legal repercussions for everyone seen inside the restricted area.

"The Georgia Secretary of State's office calls what happened in Coffee County criminal behavior and a state criminal investigation is underway," he said.

Watch the video below or at this link.