“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges.

"The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week.

Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political action committee attacking Willis for "spending almost all of her waking hours" on "attempting to prosecute a very popular president, Donald J Trump." Trump is no longer president after not being popular enough to be reelected in 2020.

The twice-impeached ex-president claimed that Willis "is basing her potential claims on trying to find a tiny word or phrase (that isn't there) during an absolutely PERFECT phone call."

The "perfect call" is a reference to his recorded call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where the 2020 loser demanded he find "11,780 votes."

It isn't the first time Trump has used the phrase, however. In 2019, Trump had a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky after he was elected. Congress had allocated an arms package to be sent to Ukraine, but Trump delayed it. In the call, Trump said he would send it but, "I need you to do me a favor, though." He went on to demand that Ukraine announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his family, who Trump assumed he would be running against in 2020.

Trump also complained "many lawyers and other officials who were knowingly on the line" had "no problems with the call." That is not consistent with what the Georgia leaders said publicly and testified to when speaking to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

Read the statement here.