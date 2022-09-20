Trump wants to put “children’s book” pushing his election lies in “every school in America”

Former President Donald Trump wants his supporters to teach their children that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" against him.

In a new post on Truth Social, Trump encouraged fans to order a new book from aide Kash Patel that uses cartoon illustrations to demonstrate how President Joe Biden "stole" the election from Trump, who lost by more than 7 million votes nationwide and by 74 electoral college votes.

"The great American patriot, Kash Patel, who is defeating the Fake News Media and taking on the corrupt government in the DC swamp, is launching a sequel to his best-selling children's book—The Plot Against the King: 2,000 Mules!" Trump wrote. "This new book uncovers the story of a Rigged Election. Exclusively launching on Truth Social. This is a must-read for every child in America!"

The book is based on conspiracy theories concocted by pro-Trump pundit Dinesh D'Souza in his widely disparaged movie "2,000 Mules."

A description of the book on its official website says that "Kash Patel tells the fantastical story of how two inquisitive minds, Dinesh and Debbie, search for the truth and uncover evidence of a terrible scheme to elect Sleepy Joe instead of King Donald on Choosing Day."

It also contains a blurb from Trump stating that teachers should "put this amazing book in every school in America."