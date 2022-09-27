“F**k the voting, let’s get right to the violence”: Damning Roger Stone Jan. 6 video leaks

Roger Stone, a long-time associate and ally of former President Donald Trump, previously told a camera crew he was ready for violence ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

According to CNN, the clip was filmed as part of a documentary titled "A Storm Foretold."

Excerpts from the documentary, compiled by filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell, are reportedly expected to be included in the upcoming hearing to be conducted by the House Select Committee as they continue their investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

"F--k the voting, let's get right to the violence," Stone can be heard saying in a clip that CNN obtained from the filmmakers. "Shoot to kill. See an Antifa? Shoot to kill. F--k 'em. Done with this bulls--t."

However, according to The Washington Post, Stone now insists he was "only kidding" when he made the remarks. "We renounce violence completely," he said. "We totally renounce violence. The left is the only ones who engage in violence."

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon, the filmmakers shared their reaction to Stone's attempt to backpedal. According to them, Stone's remarks seemed disingenuous as he appeared to offer his take with "more of a wink and a nod."

Stone also argued that the clip obtained by CNN appeared to be "manipulated and selectively edited."

Stone was previously sentenced to a maximum of 40 months behind bars back in 2020 for multiple felonies, "including witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstruction," per the news outlet. However, he was one of many who received a pardon from Trump.

Watch the video below or at this link.