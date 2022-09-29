New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him.

According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," written by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

Multiple media outlets have shared reports about excerpts of the book that have been publicized ahead of its release.

Per HuffPost: "Trump's alleged call for legal action came after the House adopted articles of impeachment against him in 2019, CNN reported, after a formal House inquiry revealed he had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden."

"I'll just sue Congress. They can't do this to me," Trump said, according to the excerpts from the book.

The book also includes comments made by Trump as he prepared for a debate with former Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election. At that time, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus asked if she could use the women's restroom.

In response to the question, Trump reportedly said, "'I have a question, cocked or decocked?' Trump reportedly asked," per the news outlet, "before receiving 'blank stares' and making a 'chopping gesture.'" He continued, "With cock or without cock?"

Other detailed accounts from the book have also surfaced this week. Haberman's book, "Confidence Man," is set to be released on October 4, 2022.