Donald Trump Jr. says firearms training is a better way to prep for hurricanes than COVID-19 vax

Donald Trump Junior threw a fit on Thursday over President Joe Biden's 2021 recommendation that unvaccinated people get their COVID-19 inoculations before hurricanes strike their states.

"Is that a cult? Is this a cult? What does it have to do with anything? I mean, there are so many more important things to dealing with a situation – an emergency situation – that could arise from a hurricane. And being vaccinated is not one of them, folks. Not even remotely. Not even pretend," Junior raved. "I'm gonna say that this is my opinion because I know that someone will try to fact-check me for it, Not based on actual science, but they'll have a couple people that agree and they want to push their crap upon us and so they'll say I'm spreading misinformation. So this is just my opinion."

In fact, Biden's remarks were delivered last year at a meeting with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FactCheck.org noted on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the Sunshine State's Gulf Coast that "social media posts were sharing an out-of-context clip of Biden's 2021 remarks to incorrectly suggest he is proposing vaccination as a form of hurricane protection."

Junior's tantrum is the latest such example.

"It literally has no bearing on the situation at hand. If you're dealing with 150-mile-per-hour winds, I can assure you that your vaccination status means nothing to you, your family, your friends, the situation at hand, your ability to actually survive it. No. Actually being prepared probably does, and actually having an understanding of what to do definitely does," Junior seethed. "Actually taking the time and the precautions to take these things seriously, to get training – again whether that be with firearms if it gets really bad – hopefully that never has to come about."

Access to public health services was likely crippled by Ian's impact, due to the historic storm surge that flooded communities along the Gulf. It was also not clear why Junior believes that guns would be helpful in the aftermath of a Category 4 tropical cyclone.

Watch below: