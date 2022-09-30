"We're probably going to see that": Mike Flynn suggests governors can “declare war” over elections

Michael Flynn, the former U.S. National Security Advisor under the Trump administration, recently warned that governors may soon decide to "declare war."

According to HuffPost, Flynn made the remarks during a campaign event recently held in Arizona for Mark Finchem, a Trump-endorsed candidate and QAnon enthusiast running the secretary of state.

During the event, Flynn echoed a number of conspiracy theories while also insisting that "90% of federal agencies" should be terminated. "Just lock 'em up," Flynn said seemingly referring to federal agencies.

At one point during his speech, he claimed governors have the right to declare war.

"States' rights," he added. "Did you know that a governor can declare war? A governor can declare war. And we're going to probably see that," Flynn warned.

While it is unclear under what circumstances governors would take such action, HuffPost notes that Flynn may have been suggesting that this type of action be taken in the event governors are displeased with the outcome of elections.

The news outlet notes:

"Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution states that it is Congress that has the power to 'declare war,' to 'raise and support armies.' For the U.S. to wage war, Congress has to pass a resolution in both chambers, then present it to the president, who shall then direct the military as 'commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States,' according to Article II, Section 2."

As the video began circulating on social media, Twitter users shared their reactions criticizing Flynn. "Flynn has gone off the deep end," one user tweeted.

"A state is going to declare war against the federal government?" another Twitter user said. "Sure, Mike. Good luck with that."

Another user tweeted, "And this guy is a retired general. How he hasn't been recalled to duty and court-martialed is beyond me."

Watch the video below or at this link.