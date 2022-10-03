"Putin using nuclear weapons would be suicide," says former national security advisor

Former United States National Security Advisor and retired Army Lieutenant General HR McMaster said on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation on CBS that Russian President Vladimir Putin using an atomic bomb as retribution for his devastating losses in Ukraine would be a "suicide weapon" for the 69-year-old dictator.

Ukraine – led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and aided by the US, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the European Union – has routed Putin's invasion forces in a series of counteroffensive campaigns in recent weeks. Putin has since repeated his threats to deploy nuclear weapons against attacks on what he now considers to be Russian territory.

On Friday, Putin held a ceremony where he signed a decree annexing four regions of Eastern Ukraine following sham referenda that were held early last week. The West has condemned the land grab as illegal and illegitimate. Putin is also facing widespread protests and a mass exodus of men from Russia following his announcement that he is drafting hundreds of thousands of reservists for his "special military operation."

On Saturday, the Ukrainians recaptured the town of Lymon days after it reclaimed the city of Izyum, where more mass graves were discovered.

During his interview on Sunday, McMaster recommended how the West should handle an increasingly belligerent, desperate, and isolated Putin.

Correspondent Margaret Brennan asked:

Well, and as that happens on the battlefield, rhetorically you hear President Putin raise the volume, again dangling that nuclear threat on Friday, and there was another Russian leader who talked about using low-yield nuclear weapons. It's not clear what NATO or the U.S. response would be if Russia used a nuclear tactical weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine. What do you think it should be?

McMaster explained: