“Fellow adulterer” Newt Gingrich called out for defending “family man” Herschel Walker

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) is at the center of controversy for his recent attempt to defend Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid his latest scandal.

During an appearance on Fox News, Gingrich lauded the former NFL star as "the most important Senate candidate in the country" because of his "deep commitment to Christ."

The former house speaker made the remarks despite Walker's extensive history of domestic violence, physical abuse, and the latest damning accusations about the "pro-life" candidate paying for his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion back in 2009.

In fact, Walker's own son took to Twitter this week with a blistering rebuke of his father. "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," Christian Walker wrote on Twitter.

Gingrich's praise of Walker also ignores an obvious fact about the Republican candidate's opponent. Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-Ga.) reputation speaks for itself as he serves as a senior pastor at Atlantic's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

But despite the facts, Gingrich still described Walker as a "remarkable person."

"He's been through a long, tough period," Gingrich said. "He had a lot of concussions coming out of football, he suffered PTSD."

Gingrich's remarks quickly drew critical reactions from social media users who took the time to dissect his claims.

"Newt Gingrich: Herschel Walker, whose brain was damaged a bunch by football, should be in the Senate because of his deep commitment to Christ -- so he can replace an actual reverend," one Twitter user tweeted.

"Pretty shameless of FOX to march out Newt to talk about a fellow adulterer's 'commitment to Christ,'" another user tweeted.