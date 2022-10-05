Trump melts down on Truth Social over Mar-a-Lago probe: “I want my documents back!”

Former President Donald Trump is demanding that the National Archives and Records Administration give back the top-secret documents he improperly took from the White House and stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a new rant posted on Truth Social, the former president cited past instances in which the National Archives had lost information from past White Houses as evidence that documents, which included secrets on another country's nuclear program, were safer being stored at his luxury resort in Florida.

"NARA lost a whole hard drive full of HIGHLY SENSTITIVE information from the Clinton White House," Trump fumed. "More than 100,000 Social Security numbers and addresses, Secret Service and White House operating procedures (EXTREMELY SENSITIVE!)."

The former president closed out his rant by demanding the government return the documents he pilfered on his way out of the White House in January 2021.

"There is no security at NARA," he wrote. "I want my documents back!"

Trump is currently under investigation for improperly taking top-secret government documents and refusing to give them back even after the government issued a lawful subpoena for their return.

A search warrant released by the Department of Justice this past summer revealed that Trump could potentially face charges for violating the Espionage Act, as well as charges of obstruction of justice.