Jan. 6 hearing reveals email exposing Trump’s “premeditated plan” to subvert the election

Former President Donald Trump and his aides crafted a proclamation that he won the 2020 election days before it took place, according to an email obtained from the National Archives by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who serves on the bipartisan nine-member panel, stated at Thursday's hearing that "the draft statement which was sent on October 31st declares 'we had an election today and I won.'"

Trump wrote to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton that "the Ballots counted by the Election Day deadline show the American people have bestowed upon me the great honor of reelection of President of the United States."

While prepping victory speeches in advance is not unusual under normal circumstances, Lofgren noted that Trump's instructions to Fitton signify an "intentional" and "premeditated" effort to subvert the democratic process.

"The Fitton memo specifically indicates a plan that only the votes counted by the Election Day deadline – and there is no Election Day deadline – would matter," Lofgren said. "Everyone knew the lawful counting would continue past Election Day. Claiming that the counting on Election Night must stop before millions of votes were counted was, as we now know, a key part of President Trump's premeditated plan."

Watch below or at this link.