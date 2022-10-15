Chetna Makan's take on Boston Cream Pie is truly something special

"If mango is in season, I would 100% sprinkle some fresh mango on top. And if you want to change [or] combine different fruits . . . coconut, raspberries, and chocolate is another fantastic combination." — Chetna Makan
Watch this recipe:
Mango and Coconut Boston Cream Pie
Yields
1 (8-inch) cake
Prep Time
2 hours 40 minutes
Cook Time
10 minutes
Ingredients
Cake
- 70 grams unsalted butter, cut into cubes, plus more for greasing the pan
- 150 milliliters coconut milk
- 2 large eggs
- 160 grams granulated sugar
- 150 grams all-purpose flour
- 6 grams (1 1/2 teaspoons) baking powder
- Table salt
- 13 grams (2 tablespoon) desiccated/shredded unsweetened coconut
- 5 grams (1 teaspoon) vanilla extract
Filling and Assembly
- 200 milliliters whole milk
- 90 grams mango purée, divided
- 3 large egg yolks
- 75 grams granulated sugar
- Table salt
- 5 grams (1 teaspoon) vanilla extract
- 20 grams cornstarch
- 250 grams heavy cream, divided
- 50 grams 70% bittersweet dark chocolate, roughly chopped
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease two 8-inch round cake tins with butter and line the bottoms with parchment paper rounds.
- In a small sauce heat the coconut milk and butter over medium heat and stir until the butter has melted.
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar with a whisk for 4 to 5 minutes until fluffy and pale. In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and coconut and mix well. Whisk the flour mixture into the egg mixture, then gently whisk in coconut milk mixture and the vanilla until combined. Divide the batter between the prepared cake tins. Place both tins on the same oven rack and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick or cake tester comes out clean. Place the tins on a wire to cool completely.
- Prepare the custard. Combine the milk and 50 grams of the mango purée in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat and heat until barely simmering. In a medium bowl whisk the egg yolks, 50 grams of sugar, and a pinch of salt for 4 to 5 minutes until pale, then whisk in the cornstarch and vanilla. Slowly whisk the hot milk mixture into the egg mixture, then pour the custard into the pan. Cook over low heat for an additional 2 to 3 minutes until it's very thick and almost paste-like (it should be thicker than a standard pudding or custard). Pour the custard through a fine mesh sieve into a clean medium bowl, using a spatula to help it run through the sieve. Press plastic wrap or parchment paper directly onto the surface of the custard (this prevents it from forming a skin). Transfer to the refrigerator to cool completely, about 2 hours.
- When the custard has cooled completely, in a medium bowl, combine 150 grams of the cream with the remaining 40 grams mango purée, 25 grams caster sugar, and a pinch of salt. Whisk until the mixture forms soft peaks. Remove the plastic wrap from the custard and fold in the mango whipped cream.
- When ready to assemble the cake, prepare the chocolate ganache. Place the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. Heat the remaining 100 grams of cream and a pinch of salt in a small saucepan until barely simmering, then pour it over the chocolate. Let sit for 1 minute, then stir until all of the chocolate is melted.
- Unmold one cake layer and trim off the dome with a serrated knife. Place the cake on a serving plate. Spoon the mango custard over the top, using an offset spatula to spread almost all the way to the edges. Unmold the second cake layer, trim off the dome with a serrated knife, and place on top of the custard. Pour half chocolate ganache on top, smoothing it out with an offset spatula and letting it drip unevenly off the sides. If you'd like your cake swimming in ganache, pour over and smooth the rest.
- Transfer the cake to the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour to set. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Shares