Kari Lake dodges questions about election results in interview with CNN

Late in a combative interview with Dana Bash, Arizona Republican Kari Lake snapped at the CNN "State of the Union" host after she was asked if she would accept the results of the 2022 election where she is vying to become her state's next governor.

Moments after she asked to present any evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election -- a debunked conspiracy theory she has promoted that landed her Donald Trump's endorsement -- Lake was put on the spot about the midterms and proceeded to talk over the CNN host while ducking repeated questions.

Following a contentious exchange about the 2020 election and fraud, Bash asked, "Will you accept the results of the election in your election."

"I came on here thinking we'd talk about the issues facing us right now," Lake snapped. "I think you're stuck on 2020."

"I have interviewed many, many Republicans and haven't mentioned it. I only did with you because this is a big thing you're running on. So let's look ahead," Bash shot back as Lake continued to talk over her, saying, "Dana, Dana."

"Will you accept the results of your election, Ms. Lake?" the CNN host pressed on.

"I'm running against a twice-convicted racist who cost the taxpayers $3 million because of her hatred for people of color," the Arizona Republican complained. "She paid a woman of color in her office $30,000 less than men doing the same job. Last week we heard she held a mock slave auction in high school. We saw her running from a Black reporter, [then] hiding in the bathroom."

"I'm going to talk to Katie Hobbs right after we're done," Bash offered in an effort to get the questioning back on track as Lake insisted, "The people of Arizona will never elect a racist like Katie Hobbs."

"My question is: will you accept the results of your election in November?" Bash pressed.

"I'm going to win the election and I'll accept that result," Lake replied.

'If you lose, will you accept that?" Bash asked.

"I'm going to win the election and accept that result," the Republican repeated as she smirked.

Watch below: