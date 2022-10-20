Dershowitz recalls explaining to Trump why Jewish Americans don't vote for him

Attorney Alan Dershowitz revealed this week that he advised former President Donald Trump on multiple occasions that American Jews are unlikely to vote for Republicans because of their socially conservative policies.

Trump on Sunday sparked widespread fury after he complained on his Truth Social app that Jews are unappreciative of him and his relationship with Israel. American Jews, he wrote, "have to get their act together before it's too late."

According to Dershowitz's recollection of the conversations that he had with Trump, "the first thing he asked me was, 'why don't more Jews vote for me? What more can I do? I've been so good for Israel. I've been so good to the Jewish people. Why don't they vote for me?'"

Dershowitz said that Trump posed that question "at least three or four times" and that he has "always given him the same answer, and that is, Jews like me, and you know, he was pointing a finger at me because he knows I didn't vote for him, I said, 'Jews like me admire what you did for Israel. We appreciate it. We thank you. You did the right thing. But we can't vote Republican, 'cause Israel is not the only issue that we deeply care about. We're Americans.'"

Dershowitz added that he had also explained to Trump that "we care about – me as a liberal – I care about a gay person's right to marry somebody of his own sex. I care about a woman's right to have an abortion at the early stages of her pregnancy. I care about climate control. I care about reasonable gun control. I care about separation between church and state. And those are issues that Republicans are not good on. They're terrible."

Dershowitz served on Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial in the United States Senate and has authored editorials in which he slams the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its August 8th search warrant execution at Trump's Mar-a-Lago beach house in Palm Beach, Florida. Since then, however, the Democratic lawyer has distanced himself from Trump. Over the summer, Dershowitz conceded to Fox News host Sean Hannity that the Department of Justice has amassed "enough evidence" to indict Trump for obstruction of justice, although he noted that he believes that Trump will ultimately evade accountability.

