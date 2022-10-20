Trump rages on Truth Social after special counsel John Durham’s years-long investigation flops

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the American legal system after his much-hyped probe into the FBI's investigation of his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russian agents failed to convict another alleged wrongdoer.

Days after Trump-appointed special prosecutor John Durham lost his second case before a jury in the last six months, Trump baselessly claimed on his Truth Social platform that Durham's failure was due to purported "bias" in the judicial system.

"The disgraceful judicial system was on full display yet again with the Danchenko Verdict," Trump wrote. "Durham could not get a fair shake in the Swamp of biased and partisan juries, where you are told that no Republican based or supported case can be won no matter how good it is, & judges that are so biased, unfair and angry that it is literally dangerous to be in court! I was told by many that Durham's case was a great one but he has ZERO chance of winning in 'that Court.' Sorry Justice Roberts, but so true!"

Many legal analysts believed that Durham brought weak cases against ancillary figures in the Trump-Russia investigation, and he never came close to proving Trump's baseless claims that former President Barack Obama conspired with Hillary Clinton and FBI Director James Comey to frame him after he made overtures to Russia to help him win by releasing Clinton's hacked emails.

In total, the Durham probe has lasted for three years and has produced just one guilty plea to a charge that was unrelated to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Both men whom Durham indicted in his probe were acquitted at their trials.