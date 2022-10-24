Clarence Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from having to testify in Georgia election case

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas used the "shadow docket" on Monday to temporarily block a subpoena seeking to have Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testify in a Georgia election case.

According to The Hill's John Kruzel, Thomas made use of the "shadow docket" to "unilaterally" block the subpoena.

"IT IS ORDERED that the August 15, 2022 order of the United States, District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, case No. 1:22-CV-03027, as modified by the district court's September 1, 2022 order, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court," the order said.

Thomas is responsible for emergency applications issued out of the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Georgia.

The court has requested that the parties provide additional responses by Thursday, so more action on the case is expected.