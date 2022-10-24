“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.

"F*ck you, you racist piece of sh*t. F*ck you, f*ck you man," one man shouted at Cruz. "You f*cking suck, dude. You go to f*cking Hell, dude. Remember when [former President Donald] Trump called your wife ugly? Remember that? Remember when Trump called your wife ugly and then you nominated him? F*ck you, you f*cking piece of sh*t. Remember when those insurrectionists wanted to murder you? You ugly piece of sh*t, go to Hell. Get the f*ck out of New York. Trump called your wife ugly and you loved it. You ugly f*ck, get the f*ck outta here. Eat my d*ck, you a**h*le."

While that was happening, other individuals can be heard hurling various taunts toward Cruz:

You suck. You suck. You're a disgrace. You're a disgrace to this country. You're a disgrace. You fat f*ck. Yo, go blow Trump. You suck. Get outta New York. We don't want you here. We don't want you here. You suck.

On Monday, Cruz stated that there were no hard feelings – from him, at least. "It was an awesome game -- it was spectacular," he said. "And I appreciated the great New York hospitality."

