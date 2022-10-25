Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over what the Atlanta Journal Constitution describes as "key evidence" to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In particular, the AJC reports that Willis and her team are interested in testimony from former Trump advisers that he privately acknowledged legitimately losing the election to Biden at times, which could help establish mens rea with regards to his infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he implored the Georgia Republican to "find" the nearly 12,000 votes he needed to overtake President Joe Biden.

"Taken together, that information undermines a potential defense from Trump that he genuinely believed he was the winner of the election," writes the AJC. "Georgia has been a major focus of the Select Committee as it has argued that Trump knew he lost the election but pursued claims of fraud anyway, by pressuring elected officials, egging on his supporters to attack Congress as it certified the election results on Jan. 6 and then waiting for hours before intervening to stop the violence."

Trump is currently facing multiple criminal probes, as both Willis and the United States Department of Justice have been investigating his attempts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to Biden.

On top of that, Trump is being investigated for improperly stashing multiple top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and refusing to return them even after being served a lawful subpoena.