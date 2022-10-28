Man who assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer shouted “where is Nancy?”: report

New details are still coming in on the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and a new detail seemingly increases the likelihood that it was a politically motivated attack.

Sources who have been briefed on the attack CNN's Ana Cabrera, the alleged attacker shouted, "Where is Nancy?" at Paul Pelosi after breaking into his house.

Afterward, the assailant allegedly beat Pelosi with a hammer, which required him to be taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier on Friday, the Associated Press reported that law enforcement officials had learned that the assailant specifically targeted Pelosi's house, although they still have not released the attacker's identity.

Nancy Pelosi, who was a frequent target for violent rhetoric by multiple Trump supporters who rioted at the United States Capitol on January 6, was not present in the house at the time of the assault.