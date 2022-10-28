“Motivation for the attack is under investigation”: Nancy Pelosi’s husband “violently assaulted”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" during a break-in at their San Francisco home early Friday morning, the Democratic leader's office said in a statement.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill added.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the ongoing investigation, the Associated Press reported that "Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body." The assailant used a hammer, according to the outlet.

"The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home," AP added.