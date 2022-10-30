Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later."

As the former two-term president ridiculed Whitmer's opponent, Tudor Dixon, among other Republican Party candidates, Obama was interrupted and proceeded to talk over his critic as the crowd laughed and chanted "Obama" repeatedly.

"Come on," Obama replied to the shouts from the man "This is what I mean, we are having a conversation.

"Sir, sir, sir. sir, this is what I'm saying. Look, we've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later," he said as the crowd cheered. "We like each other, we don't have to shout each other down -- it's not a good way to do business. You wouldn't do that in the workplace. We wouldn't just interrupt people having a conversation. It's not how we do things."

The man was later escorted out.

