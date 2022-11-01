Kari Lake blasted for "vile" joke about Pelosi attack — but it wasn't even the worst part

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was on the receiving end of panel-wide condemnation on CNN on Tuesday morning after making a smirking joke about the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a campaign appearance.

While addressing a crowd in Scottsdale, Arizona, the controversial Republican quipped, "Nancy Pelosi, well, she's got protection when she's in D.C. — apparently her house doesn't have a lot of protection," which sparked laughter from the crowd.

After sharing a clip of Lake, CNN "This Morning" co-host Don Lemon began by calling it "vile" before CNN correspondent Audie Cornish took over.

"When it comes to Kari Like, to be honest, the thing that worries me most is the audience laughter. Not the comment. That's on all of us," she offered.

"The man sitting next to her, the moderator is just belly laughing because he thinks something like that is funny and the audience is laughing as well," Lemon replied. "Here's the thing: there have been some Republicans who have spoken out. [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and others. [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy, but for the most part, it's been very muted, and there are people who are saying things, like Don Jr., tweeting stuff, don't even put up the video of it. it is awful what they're doing."

"I think the issue is a constituency," Cornish added. " If there has been a radical shift in the base and what appeals to them, you're going to see people basically playing to the crowd. There are votes for this support for this."

"I think, in a way, they're sort of feeding a beast," she added.

Watch the video below or at this link.