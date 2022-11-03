Trump lawyers settle with protesters in Trump Tower beating case

Former President Donald Trump's legal team has decided to settle with protesters who alleged they were beaten by his security guards outside Trump Tower seven years ago -- and it's reportedly because they feared jurors would pummel him.

The Daily Beast's John Pagliery reports that Trump's lawyers made a "last-minute decision" to settle "after struggling to find Bronx jurors who didn't have strong feelings about Trump and his eponymous company."

The settlement was delivered to the plaintiffs after prospective jurors were sent out to lunch on Wednesday, as Trump lawyers had apparently concluded that taking the case to trial would result in a financial disaster for the twice-impeached former president.

"The Bronx -- a diverse, blue collar borough known for its no-nonsense street smarts -- is famous for the way juries there often reward plaintiffs with outsized awards, especially when punishing corporations and the rich," notes Pagliery.

Terms of the settlements are still not known, but the plaintiffs in the case -- Efrain Galicia, Florencia Tejeda Perez, Miguel Villalobos, and Norberto Garcia -- quickly signed on after being presented with the offer.

The agreement also stated that "the parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have a right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks."