Pelosi attacker faces deportation

The man arrested and charged in connection to the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an "immigration detainer" on David DePape, who is a Canadian national, NBC News reports.

"The detainer requests that the San Francisco County Jail notify ICE before DePape is done serving time so that immigration officers can take custody of him. ICE places immigration detainers on arrested individuals who it believes it can deport under the Immigration and Nationality Act," NBC News' report stated. "Records show DePape entered the U.S. through the San Ysidro, California, point of entry on the southern border in 2008 as a temporary visitor, classified as a B-2, officials said."

DePape pleaded not guilty this Tuesday to numerous charges including attempted murder. He is currently being held without bail.