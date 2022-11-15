Ivanka made “a terrible mistake” by cropping Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle out of wedding photo

Ivanka Trump posted numerous photos from her half-sister's Florida wedding, but one particular photo caused some speculation because Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend was cropped out.

Ivanka posted a photo showing the bride Tiffany Trump, who married billionaire Michael Boulous, along with Lara Trump, who is married to Eric, the mother of the bride Marla Maples, former first lady Melania Trump, and herself.

The original photo showed Kimberly Guilfoyle standing at the far-right of the group, but the photo Ivanka posted to Instagram had Guilfoyle cropped out.

It's not known why Guilfoyle was cropped out, but the apparent snub fueled a lot of speculation that the two may be feuding.

"One of the funniest things I have seen in a long time… @IvankaTrump cropped @kimguilfoyle out of her Instagram post from Tiffany Trump's wedding," tweeted Newsweek's Travis Akers.

Some wondered if Guilfoyle was cropped out because she was wearing a black dress, which clashed with the white, blue, and lavender tones shared by the other Trump family members in the photo.

Either way, Ivanka later shared the original photo featuring Guilfoyle to her Instagram stories, along with three "cute" emojis.

A source told The Daily Mail that the Instagram post was "a terrible mistake." In addition, the unnamed source -- who was described as "close to Ivanka" -- said the pair have a "really have a wonderful relationship."