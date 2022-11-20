At least five killed in shooting at Colorado gay nightclub

Five people are confirmed dead and at least eighteen more were injured in a mass shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado late Saturday night, CNN is reporting.

Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro said in a press statement that her department began receiving "numerous" 911 calls shortly before midnight.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," she said. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."

Castro said that "the casualty toll 'is subject to change as the investigation continues,' adding that ambulances and police had transported 'numerous people' to hospitals. The hospitals are helping to notify families of the victims, she added. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was one of the 18 injured," per The Washington Post.

CNN noted that "Colorado Springs Fire Captain Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received." Smaldino also confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had arrived on the scene after the attack.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," the venue wrote on social media early Sunday morning. "Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."