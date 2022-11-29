“Uncomfortable”: Kanye West storms out of interview after “slightest” pushback on his antisemitism

On Monday, TMZ reported that pro-Trump rapper Kanye West, known by the mononym "Ye," stormed off an interview with a right-wing podcaster after being asked about his recent anti-Semitism controversies.

The incident was captured on video — although they deny that Ye's decision to leave the set was over the questions he was being asked.

"Ye went on Tim Pool's podcast Monday, where he was joined by radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and controversial and proud white nationalist Nick Fuentes ... and it didn't take long for the conversation to get uncomfortable," said the report. "Kanye starts railing on the Jews and after a few minutes of ranting, Tim starts to push back in the slightest way ... and that's all it takes for Ye to hop out of his chair and bolt for the exit."

"Later on during the podcast, a producer says Ye, Milo and Nick all left together in a car ... claiming Ye told producers he wasn't angry with Tim, but his issue was getting cut off," noted the report.

Ye, who is considering a run for president to the right of former President Donald Trump, has seen much of his business empire collapse following his anti-Semitic behavior, including a social media proclamation he was going to "go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE," and promotion of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which baselessly claims the real "original tribes" of Israel were Black Africans and modern-day Jews are imposters.

Despite all of this, and despite the potential threat of competition against him, Trump held a dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Ye and Fuentes earlier this month, sparking national controversy.