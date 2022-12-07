“I’m pissed”: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham rages over Herschel Walker loss

Fox News' Laura Ingraham is not pleased with the latest setback Republicans face in wake of Herschel Walker's defeat in the Georgia Senate runoff.

On Tuesday, December 7, the former NFL player, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, ended up losing the election to Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. During Ingraham's latest segment of "The Ingraham Angle," Fox News called the race for the Democratic incumbent.

Speaking to Fox News guest Mollie Hemingway, Ingraham expressed concern and frustration about the outcome of the election as she acknowledged that she was aware Walker was facing an uphill battle.

"We felt this coming," Ingraham told Hemingway. "To me, it never felt like the Senate Republicans wanted this guy in office. He was a Trump pick and they didn't like that."

Ingraham went on to offer a critical assessment of Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel who was in charge of overseeing the political party's voter turnout for the midterm election.

"We don't change anything," Ingraham continued. "We have the same people in place in leadership, same people in place apparently at the RNC, perhaps that's not changing. But we just keep doing the same thing over and over again. I'm pissed tonight, frankly. I'm mad."

Hemingway also offered a similar perspective describing the situation as "offensive."

"It's really offensive for Republican voters, for Republican donors," Hemingway said. "I mean, you look at what happened since the midterm elections where you had a Senate that basically responded to those disappointing midterm losses by doing nothing other than sabotaging their own base."

She added, "What is the case for voting Republican for the Senate after these midterms? I don't think one was even attempted to be made. And yet, nothing seems to be changing."