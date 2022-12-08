Kellyanne Conway boasts about being only Trump official with no indictments

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is apparently proud of the fact that she has not been caught up in any potential criminal conspiracies.

While talking with Piers Morgan this week about her cooperation with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, Conway boasted about not being in the kind of legal jeopardy that has befallen so many of her other former colleagues in former President Donald Trump's White House.

"I'm the one Trump official with no subpoenas, indictments, scandals, and investigations," Conway said. "And I plan to keep it that way."

Conway said that this was why she voluntarily talked with the committee, which has made multiple criminal referrals of former Trump officials and allies who have defied subpoenas for testimony.

"I did not take the Fifth for that testimony or any question within that testimony!" Conway asserted proudly.

Morgan then pivoted to grilling Conway about why Trump can't simply let go of the 2020 election, to which Conway said that she has encouraged him to do so.

"It broke my heart in 2020 that President Trump didn't get reelected," she said. "However, elections are about the future and not the past."

