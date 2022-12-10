Former Fox News regular arrested for kidnapping her mother

A former Fox News regular dubbed the "Liberal Sherpa" was arrested in Miami this Friday after an arrest warrant was issued over charges that she allegedly kidnapped and financially extorted her own mother, the Miami Herald reports.

Investigators say Cathy Areu stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother and opened credit cards in her name.

Authorities think she may have been hiding out in Mexico after the arrest warrant was issued in June.

A press release from a Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office says Areu is also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility "in an attempt to gain control over her mother's financial assets."

In 2020, she sued Fox News over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.

