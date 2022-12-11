13 festive (and budget-friendly) finds from Aldi’s holiday lineup

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

The stockings are hung, the fireplace is lit, and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" is already the bane of everyone's existence. It can only mean one thing: We're officially in December.

'Tis the season for all of your favorite grocery stores to roll out their festive offerings. While we may be bidding adieu to flavors like pumpkin spice and apple, we're welcoming peppermint, gingerbread, and eggnog with open (and ugly Christmas sweater-adorned) arms.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is no exception, boasting one of the most robust lines of holiday products in the country. And we got a first look at everything new hitting shelves in the coming weeks.

Check out 12 of our favorites and be sure to stock up sooner rather than later — these items are limited edition, and once they're gone, they're gone for good.

1. Winternacht Gingerbread Assortment (Milk or Dark Chocolate) , $5.49

Run, run as fast as you can to catch this gingerbread assortment that isn't shaped like men, but will likely fly off the shelves regardless. Buy them in bulk to build the gingerbread house of your dreams (at least until you demolish it with an appetite and a sweet tooth).

2. Benton's Fudge Coated Peppermint Cremes , $3.85

If we're not chewing gum or sucking on a breath mint, we'll take our peppermint in creme cookie form, thank you very much. These fudge-covered dreams put standard candy canes to shame by adding chocolate, which pairs well with practically anything.

3. Utopia Market Gourmet Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Twists , $5.99

Don't get it twisted — these chocolate-covered pretzel twists, available in three festive varieties (dark, white, and milk), are straight-up addictive. In fact, we're not entirely sure which one we enjoy most, which is fine because picking favorites seems to contradict the holiday spirit.

4. Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche (Chocolate Chip or Vanilla Cream) , $6.99

Honestly, we'll take a Christmas tree brioche over an actual Christmas tree any day. You don't have to water it, the pine needles won't get all over the place, and it's not something you have to drag to a dumpster or the end of your driveway when it starts to rot. Instead, you get flaky, buttery goodness that can be enjoyed alone or sliced and dipped in milk and eggs to make the best french toast you'll ever eat.

5. Reggano Christmas-Shaped Pasta , $2.69

Nothing says "Happy Holidays" more than a Santa-shaped pasta. And nothing says "my holiday starts now" more than coating said pasta with an Alfredo, butter, or cheese sauce (all of which can be found at Aldi).

6. Priano Stars and Trees or Mittens and Hats Christmas Gnocchi , $4.19

If that Christmas-shaped pasta still hasn't satisfied your craving for novelty foods, then the grocer has you covered with two varieties of gnocchi that come in four different winter-themed shapes. These are pretty freakin' cute and will be an absolute hit with kids.

7. Choceur Assorted Chocolate Quinoa Bites , $2.99

Those in search of a balanced treat during the holidays will be pleased to find these chocolate quinoa clusters that pack the protein-filled grain into every bite. They also present a wonderfully crunchy texture that you'll undoubtedly crave throughout the day.

8. Benton's Pecan Meltaways (Butter Pecan or Chocolate Chip) , $9.99

It may not be snowy in most of the country, but these meltaways will disappear just as quickly as the frozen white stuff. Yes, they're that good. No, you won't want to share.

9. The Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites , $3.98

Like an Elf on the Shelf, you'll want your kids to be a little bit fearful of these cake bites — otherwise, they'll be stolen from your pantry in no time. Or just simply hide them on a high shelf and accept your place on the Naughty List this year.

10. Specially Selected Scottish Shortbread Cookie Tin , $11.99

Don't get short with us, but do buy us this Scottish shortbread tin that features 27 mouth-watering, rich biscuits that can be dunked in tea or coffee and enjoyed in the morning — because dessert for breakfast is completely acceptable as we await the arrival of Santa.

11. Southern Grove Winter Trail Mixes , $9.99

Available in Peppermint Hot Cocoa, Candy Cane, or Salted Caramel, these tins make excellent holiday gifts for party hosts, co-workers, or that one neighbor whose name you still can't remember even though you moved into the building four years ago.

12. Stan's Donuts Chocolate Peppermint Bark Donuts , $3.99

We can't get over the fact that the entire country will now be able to experience the joys of Chicago-based donut shop Stan's Donuts. And with a peppermint bark variety to (snow)boot! A taste of the Midwest without the blizzard is our kind of Christmas gift.

13. Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops , $2.39

Icy treats are not exclusive to summer soirées. These character pops make wonderful additions to any holiday party where things begin to heat up and guests need something to cool them down.

