Herschel Walker's campaign staff blame election loss on his wife

Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign staffers are weighing in with their reactions to their candidate's recent loss to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

According to The Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger, one thing that appears to have been a concern for multiple staffers is the campaign dysfunction behind closed doors and the relatively negative impact of Walker's current wife.

Although it's no secret Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was at the center of multiple scandals, staffers insist his wife contributed greatly to crippling his campaign.

"This account of Walker as a lying, delusional, confused, misled candidate—eager to believe what sounded good and dismiss the bad—is based on interviews with five campaign staffers and people close to the candidate," Sollenberger wrote.

"Staffers painted a picture of a man who was personally charming—a congenial, generous Southerner who would always inquire about his staff's well-being—but who was often seeking and accepting advice from the least experienced people in the room: namely, his 'redpilled' wife Julie Blanchard, as two staffers put it, and his friend and sometime agent Michele Beagle," he added.

Another staffer also offered a brutal assessment of the situation. That staffer argued, "Pardon my french, but f--k Julie and f--k Michele Beagle," with Sollenberger also noting that the staffer likened, "Blanchard to 'Lady Macbeth' and Beagle's amoebic role as campaign chair to a 'minister without portfolio.'"

Another campaign aide weighed in saying, "The best spouses know how to calm the candidate, but Julie was more like an accelerant for Walker's worst instincts."

According to the news outlet's report, "Staff and advisers said Blanchard and Beagle posed a running challenge throughout the campaign: a group of experienced political operatives wrangling an unfocused, unreliable candidate away from distractions and unhelpful influences."

One staffer also expressed regret saying, "We held it together best we could, with f--king duct tape and Band-Aids."

Another aide also noted, "If we had to do that one over again, probably would have made sense to do the Kemp rally."