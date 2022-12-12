Ex-RNC chief mocks McCarthy for letting Matt Gaetz treat him like a “punk” after embarrassing photo

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele couldn't contain his laughter at how Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., treated current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is battling to become the House speaker after the midterm election handed the chamber over to the GOP.

The object of his amusement was Gaetz taking to Twitter after a recent GOP House caucus meeting and posting an unflattering picture of the presumptive Speaker and labeling him "Cavin' McCarthy."

According to Steele, McCarthy was being treated like a "punk" as he tried to assert himself as a leader in the party.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Steele laughed and said, "Everybody knows a punk when they see one. That's -- I'm sorry -- that's the tweet after the meeting?"

As the MSNBC panel dissolved into laughter, Steele continued, "No, you ain't got nothing, you hold nothing. You've got nothing, right?"

Continuing in that vein, he added, "Can I punk you in your face enough? Can I look at you and just go 'Man -- nah, I aint' going to deal with it, caving Kevin.' It's, it's the groveling. What type of leader do you think he's going to be if that's in your caucus? A member of your caucus thinks that about you?"

