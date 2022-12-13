"These are crimes": Jan. 6 committee member calls out Greene's "armed" insurrection boast

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Monday criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for boasting over the weekend that she would have "won" an armed insurrection if she'd been the organizer of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Writing on Twitter, Raskin shredded Green for her statement, which he said was inappropriate even if she were really just making a joke about it.

"If you and Bannon organized the violent insurrection against our government on 1/6 you'd be going to jail with everyone else convicted of seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to interfere with a federal proceeding," he wrote. "These are crimes, not stupid laugh lines."

Raskin is a member of the January 6 House Select Committee, which is due to release a report next week that is widely expected to make criminal referrals to the United States Department of Justice regarding potential crimes committed not only by Trump, but also allies such as attorney John Eastman, the author of the infamous "coup memo" that outlined how Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject certified election results.

Trump ally Steve Bannon, while not convicted of any crime related to organizing the riots, has been found guilty of being in criminal contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with House Select Committee subpoenas.