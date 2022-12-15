Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6

Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.

As reported by Talking Points Memo, Gohmert sent Meadows a text message on January 8th, two days after the assault on the Capitol, pushing the Trump chief of staff to get the Department of Justice involved in an investigation to uncover the purported truth about the riots.

"Constitutional loyal DOJ personnel have 11 days to prove the truth: Antifa led the breach of the Capitol," Gohmert wrote to Meadows. "If the evidence is not shown to the public in 11 days, then it will be subverted & the false narrative will likely be the Trump legacy that DT & his loyal supporters under his urging attacked the Capitol. It was a brilliant leftist op, but it's got to be exposed by DOJ quick."

In fact, there is no evidence that "Antifa" led the assault on the Capitol, and every single person charged for breaking into the building on that day has a documented history of supporting former President Donald Trump.