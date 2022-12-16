Capitol rioter cringes at Trump's stunt: "I can't believe I'm going to jail for an NFT salesman"

Notorious Capitol rioter Tim Gionet, better known by his Twitter name "Baked Alaska," was suddenly filled with regret over his life decisions after watching former President Donald Trump hawk digital trading cards in a video in which he also declared himself a better president than George Washington.

Gionet, who earlier in the day said he believed Trump's digital card gambit means he "can't win" in 2024, wrote a follow-up missive in which he questioned his own decision to storm the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

"I can't believe I'm going to jail for an NFT salesman," he lamented.

Earlier this year, Gionet pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building, for which he faces up to six months in prison.

Before that, Gionet was also convicted of assault for pepper-spraying a bouncer who kicked him out of a bar in Arizona.

Although Gionet was once a major Trump supporter in his first two presidential campaigns, he has now apparently switched his allegiance to rapper Kanye West, who has taken to openly praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and denying the Holocaust.