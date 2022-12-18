JFK expert calls out CIA for continuing to withhold documents

Jefferson Morley of "JFK Facts," is taking the government to court after the CIA refused to release 4,000 documents about the JFK assassination findings.

In 1992, Congress passed a mandate that all of the documents around the assassination be released by Oct. 2017, but when former President Donald Trump was in office and the time came to release all of them, he didn't. President Joe Biden has released a whopping 13,000 documents, but the CIA is still refusing to turn over the remaining 4,000 documents.

One of the pieces of information revealed was a psychological evaluation of Lee Harvey Oswald, who was arrested for assassinating John F. Kennedy. That evaluation wasn't considered important enough to even mention in the Warran Commission report, which is the final government report finalized in 1964.

"It did not see this material belonging in its report," Morley said of the intelligence around Oswald. "I don't think these post hoc claims about Oswald's psychology are as important as the records about CIA operations around Oswald while JFK was still alive. That is what the CIA is still withholding."

He went on to say that the record the CIA has on honesty with the American people isn't a great one. Earlier this month, Morley explained that he thinks these 4,000 will provide "smoking-gun proof" that Oswald was linked to the CIA.

"When the CIA says we're not hiding anything but just let us hide 4,000 different assassination assassination-related records, some people, like your previous guest are going to say, well, that's fine. We trust them," said Morley. "But you know what, the CIA has an atrocious record on transparency around the Kennedy assassination. They misled the House Select Committee on Assassinations on key points. And lastly, Judge John Tunheim, on the JFK review board in the 1990s, called on the CIA to release additional documents that he said the CIA had deceived the JFK review board in 1998. And those documents did not review this week. So, the idea that there's nothing significant left in the documents that the CIA is hiding, we strongly disagree."

It's for that reason that he said they're suing the president and the National Archives to obtain the documents. The group said that the information left in those 4,000 pages would reveal the CIA's sources and methods around Lee Harvey Oswald, who said he never assassinated JFK.

In 2017 when the documents were previously supposed to be released, former CIA officer Phil Mudd said that there were likely still CIA agents that were still in the field who could be impacted. But the assassination was almost 60 years ago.

He also explained that this is the fourth time in five years that the CIA has blown through the law that mandated transparency around the assassination information.

